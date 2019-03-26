

CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been charged after allegations of sexual misconduct.

The CAF says it received report of sexual misconduct on several occasions by a third party. The alleged incidents happened at 3rd Canadian Division Support Base Edmonton and while on task in British Columbia between June and October of 2017.

“These incidents were reported to the chain of command by several parties, all belonging to the same unit as the member currently accused. The (Canadian Forces National Investigation Service) initiated an investigation into the allegations which resulted in charges,” the CAF said in a statement.

Warrant Officer Jarvis Kevin Malone, a Regular Force member with 1 Service Battalion in Edmonton, faces three charges under the National Defence Act: one count of abuse of subordinates, one count of conduct to the prejudice of the good order and discipline, and one count of drunkenness.

The charges are being processed in the military justice system for possible summary trial or court martial.