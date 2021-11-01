Edmonton, Calgary police competing in Movember fundraiser

EDMONTON -

Monday marked the kick off to Movember, a global movement that raises funds and awareness for men’s health.

To support the initiative, the Edmonton Police Service has waged a friendly competition with their Calgary counterparts, challenging them to a battle of the moustaches in support of a good cause.

When it comes to growing a full duster, Sgt. Dan Tames with EPS said some have been known to cheat.

“There’s a lot of guys that struggle with growing some facial hair,” he laughed. “I don’t want to rat anybody out but there’s some people that actually will take mascara and they’ll put some mascara on to make them look a little bit thicker and a little bit fuller.”

But, when it comes to his own facial hair, Tames is pretty confident he can achieve a full stache by the end of the month.

“This is the beginning of some beautiful facial hair here,” Tames said as he gestured at his face. “It comes in pretty thick. It's not Tom Selleck but it’s still pretty good.”

While Tames is keeping the dialogue around the initiative light, he acknowledges the importance of raising awareness around men’s health.

“Guys don’t like to talk about their feelings, especially things like prostate and mental health so growing a moustache, being able to use that as a speaking point to spur these conversations on stuff that’s what it’s all about is creating those conversations.”

Last year, EPS raised more than $13,000 for Movember.

Donations can be made online.