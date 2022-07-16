Edmonton car show benefits Special Olympics Alberta

The Alberta chapter of the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) organized its first-ever car show to benefit Special Olympics Alberta on July 16, 2022, called "Ignition for Inclusion."

