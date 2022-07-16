Edmonton car show benefits Special Olympics Alberta

Fast and fancy vehicles of all kinds flocked to south Edmonton on Saturday for an awareness and funds-raising campaign for Special Olympics Alberta.

The Alberta chapter of the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) called its first-ever car show "Ignition for Inclusion."

LETR is a group of law enforcement members from around the world which, since the 1980s, has organized to support the Special Olympics.

For Saturday's event, drivers registered their vehicle for $20, putting themselves up to win the Athlete's Choice Car Award, selected by the Special Olympians there.

"There's some real nice ones," commented Neil Ivan, a Special Olympian who has competed in floor hockey, five-pin bowling, and bocce.

The event also featured a $5 barbecue lunch, dunk tank and children's games.

All of the money raised will go to Special Olympics Alberta.

Edmonton Police Service Const. Amanda Trenchard, also a Special Olympics coach, told CTV News Edmonton she has seen the benefits of the program.

"We have amazing athletes, and sometimes people just see their disability. But they have amazing abilities and through their program's sport, I find that it builds their confidence, encourages them from here, they get involved in jobs, public speaking, and it just sees them grow," Trenchard commented.

"And they're just amazing, amazing people. You just have to get to know them. For me, my days are tough. I go coach after work and just puts my whole day into perspective."

Ivan, whose daughter now competes, met his wife while an athlete. In addition to the athletic opportunity, he said the Special Olympics gives people the chance to be part of a special group, meet others, and be a "good part of the community."

The Alberta LETR club has raised more than $400,000 annually.

On Saturday, it was not yet known how much was raised from the car show.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Galen McDougall