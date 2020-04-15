EDMONTON -- An Edmonton care home where two people have died from COVID-19 says it is hopeful it has contained the outbreak.

The province's chief medical health officer confirmed on Tuesday a second death at the Shepherd's Care Kensington facility in northeast Edmonton.

Shepherd's Care Foundation did not provide details on the latest victim, but sent condolences to family, friends and fellow residents in a statement Tuesday.

"As we grieve collectively, let us take comfort in these words from Psalm 46:1: 'God is our refuge and strength, an ever present help in time of trouble,'" the foundation wrote.

To date, 24 residents and staff members have tested positive for the disease, and the 600 seniors living in the facility have been essentially locked down since April 7.

"We thought everything was sort of under control, then all of a sudden you get that call," said Amber Noden, whose mother- and father-in-law live in the complex.

They were among 33 residents who were told they may have been exposed to the virus.

"It's very concerning because you're sitting on the outside looking in," said Noden. "You have really no idea what's going on."

Shawn Terlson, president and CEO of Shepherd's Care Foundation, said dealing with the outbreak has been a challenge — there are 200 cases and at least 30 deaths at continuing care facilities across Alberta — but he's optimistic it's now under control.

"We have to get over the next couple weeks where we have everybody in isolation to ensure that we have this thing contained," said Terlson.

Because of the high risk COVID-19 poses to those living in care homes, the province is now requiring all workers wear masks while in contact with residents.

Starting Thursday, workers in such facilities will be prohibited from working at more than one care home. Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the province has also implemented enhanced mandatory cleaning and disinfecting policies.

Noden said her in-laws are feeling "OK" and she's glad to hear new measures are being taken to keep seniors safe.

"I'm hopeful that they're going to do everything they can do," she said.

Hinshaw said health officials could modify the requirements or add more in the coming weeks as the pandemic unfolds.

With a report from CTV News Edmonton's Bill Fortier