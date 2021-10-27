Edmonton Catholic Schools trustee resigns a week after the election: board chair

EDMONTON -

A trustee re-elected to the Edmonton Catholic Schools board last week - resigned effective immediately Wednesday.

Carla Smiley reclaimed the job by acclamation in Ward 73 on Oct 18.

The division made the announcement on twitter, but gave no reason for why Smiley quit.

"Our next steps are to explore all available options to ensure that the residents of Ward 73 are represented at the board table. Once we determine what that pathway is, we will share that information," board chair Sandra Palazzo wrote in a statement.

Smiley was first elected in 2017.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to Smiley for comment, but messages were not immediately returned.