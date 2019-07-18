A teacher who was charged with sexual assault of a child three years ago had been teaching at another Edmonton Catholic elementary school until she was suspended in December, its principal informed parents on Thursday.

Families of Bishop David Motiuk Catholic Elementary / Junior High School were told in a letter that music teacher Alyssa Tungul was removed from the classroom late last year when Edmonton Police Service made it aware of an investigation into a 2016 incident.

The alleged offence against a boy happened while Tungul was teaching at H.E. Beriault Junior High School in Edmonton, the letter said.

Parents were told Tungul was officially charged on May 13, 2019, with one count each of sexual assault, sexual counsel of a child under the age of 16, and having sexual contact with a child.

"We want to assure parents the safety and well-being of students is always our top priority and we are working closely with police on this matter," Principal Terry Volk wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by CTV News Edmonton.

EPS said it considered issuing a public statement in May when charges were laid, but decided "the information gleaned from the investigation at the time did not lead investigators to believe there were any additional victims.

"As a result, the EPS felt there was no investigative purpose to necessitate a duty to warn."

Cheryl Sheppard, an EPS communications advisor, added Tungul's gender was not a factor in the decision.

A spokesperson from Edmonton Catholic School District said the district took immediate action in December when police informed the school it was investigating a teacher.

"We began an internal investigation immediately and working closely with the EPS. We followed the lead of EPS and did not issue a statement," ECSD said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

Tungul was suspended with pay, pending the outcome of court proceedings.

Both Volk and the school district said the safety and well-being of students is a top priority.

"We have policies and procedures in place to make sure students are learning in safe and secure environments and I want parents to feel confident that their children are well taken care of while they are at school," Volk wrote in the letter to parents.

The school continues to assist police in the investigation.