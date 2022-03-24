Edmonton Catholic will not have byelection after trustee quit months ago

Voters in Edmonton's Ward 73 will not have a representative on the board of Edmonton Catholic Schools until 2025, officials announced Wednesday night.

Carla Smiley resigned from the position in October, just a week after she was re-elected by acclamation.

No explanation for why Smiley quit was ever publicly announced by the board and Smiley did not return calls from CTV News Edmonton at the time.

Smiley's Twitter account shared an anti-vaccination article on the day she resigned, however it was not known if that was the reason she quit.

"It would be inappropriate for us to discuss any individual reasons for resignation. That disclosure rests with the individual and in this case with Mrs. Smiley," board chair Sandra Palazzo said at the time.

Palazzo announced at a board meeting this week that the position would not be filled "due to the significant costs" of a byelection.

"Since the beginning of the term, Trustees have shared the duties of representing the schools in Ward 73. The Board is honoured and committed to continue serving the students, staff, and families in our assigned schools for the remainder of this four-year term,” a statement from Palazzo said.

The cost to run the byelection was estimated to be $287,000.