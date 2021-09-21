Edmonton Centre undecided on Tuesday as Boissonnault, Cumming remain in close race

EDMONTON -

Edmonton Centre was not decided on election night as the race between two familiar opponents remained too close to call, according to CTV News projections.

In their third meeting, Liberal Randy Boissonnault leads Conservative incumbent James Cumming by 136 votes on Tuesday afternoon.

More than 2,700 mail-in votes were scheduled to be counted on Tuesday.

NDP candidate Heather McKenzie is in third place, some 2,000 votes behind Boissonnault and Cumming.

Mount Royal University political scientist Duane Bratt says the vote split between Boissonnault and McKenzie is notable.

"There’s going to be a lot of Liberals, if Randy doesn’t win, who are going to blame the NDP for not throwing their support behind him," said Bratt.

"That would have been enough."

For those who have been asking, we expect the count to move forward tomorrow. Take today to enjoy a well earned break. The amazing members of this campaign have earned it! #yegcc #Yeg #Elxn44 — Randy Boissonnault 🏳️‍🌈 (@R_Boissonnault) September 21, 2021

Thirty Alberta ridings voted Conservative in the 2021 election, except for Edmonton Strathcona (NDP) and Calgary Skyview (Liberal).

Edmonton Griesbach is still undecided.