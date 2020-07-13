EDMONTON -- Edmonton's Canadian Football League team has launched an online survey over the future of its team name.

The online survey is conducted by Abacus Data on behalf of the team. It poses multiple choice questions regarding respondents' backgrounds and how often they watch the team play in person or on TV.

It also asks for opinions on the team's name and meaning as well as if a respondent's views on the issue have changed over time.

"Thinking about the name of the team, the Edmonton Eskimos, would you say you love it, like it, could take it or leave it, don’t really like it, hate it?" reads one of the questions.

It's not clear who, or to how many people, the survey was sent to or how it will be used. It also appears possible to do the survey multiple times.

The team told CTV News the survey is part of its efforts to review its name, a decision on which it promises will be made by the end of this month.

On July 3, the club pledged "a thorough review" of its team name following news Washington's National Football League team was doing the same.

Five days later, the team announced it was accelerating that review. That announcement followed an exclusive CTV News report that a major team sponsor, Belairdirect, had told the team it would end its relationship with the club if the name wasn't changed.

Earlier Monday, Washington's NFL team announced it was retiring its current name and logo.