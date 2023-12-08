EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton charities struggling to keep up with demand this holiday season

    Edmonton's Food Bank says its shelves are bare this holiday season. (CTV News Edmonton)

    With Christmas a little over three weeks away, charities are hoping for a holiday miracle.

    Many Edmonton charities are short of their fundraising goals this year and they are serving more clients, too.

    Money the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton raised during a free concert at the Winspear Centre on Friday will go toward a festive feast for families.

    "We say on average a hamper for a family of four is about $90," Adam Zawadiuk, the bureau's executive director, said. "That provides them with a turkey, all the fixings, the potatoes, the stuffing."

    Zawadiuk told CTV News Edmonton the charity is helping more people this year due to the rising costs of food and housing.

    Edmonton's Food Bank is feeling those impacts, too.

    "Our shelves are kind of bare," the food bank's Tamisan Bencz-Knight said.

    "We know it's rough out there for people. Inflation, cost of living is really impacting not only our clients but our donors. Every little bit means a lot for us."

    The food bank, serving more than 37,000 people a month, says food, cash donations and volunteers are always needed throughout the year — but even more now.

