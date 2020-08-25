EDMONTON -- A local child protection centre that helps children who have been abused got a major financial boost Tuesday.

The Zebra Child Protection Centre received a $100,000 cheque from Edmonton-based Procura Real Estate Services and its Signs Of Change initiative, a program in which the company reserves fees from signage packages for local charities and matches investments up to $200,000

“I’m ecstatic,” said Allison McCollum, Chair of Zebra Centre,” there’s so much good that we can do with that money.”

The centre helps children impacted by abuse. Last year, it supported more than 2,300 children. Tuesday’s donation will help about 70 children and youth who have experienced abuse.

“We can continue to support our VIP (Very Important Paws) program which is our dogs so that we can either get a new dog or we can pay for the ongoing cost of having the dogs,” said McCollum. “They've been instrumental in helping our kids in terms of dealing with all the stresses associated with interviews or testifying.”

Procura also donated $100,000 to the History & Heroes Foundation, which is aimed at developing initiatives and programs to increase learning and understanding of Alberta’s past.