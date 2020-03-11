EDMONTON -- Edmonton city council has voted to change the speed limit on all residential streets and several roads in pedestrian-busy areas to 40 km/h.

The vote was held Wednesday afternoon after debate that morning.

In addition to residential streets, Whyte Avenue, Jasper Avenue, parts of Chinatown, Saskatchewan Drive from 100 Street to Emily Murphy Park and Fortway Drive from River Valley Road to 107 Street will have their speed limits reduced to 40 km/h.

Edmonton also considered making only a 10 km/h speed reduction on residential and collector roads, or lowering speed limits in Edmonton's core zone to 30 km/h.

This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson