EDMONTON -- An Edmonton city councillor says he's worried that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will delay a number of key city construction projects, including the Valley Line LRT.

"What projects are at risk, what programs are at risk because you just don't have the stuff," asked Coun. Mike Nickel.

Nearly half of the businesses belonging to Edmonton's Chamber of Commerce are reporting disruptions in accessing supplies and materials.

For now, the city says none of its 2,000 suppliers are seeing changes that impact construction projects.

"The City of Edmonton is seeing disruptions to personal protective equipment and hygiene items such as disinfectant," said Roxanne Kits with the city.

"We haven't seen any major disruptions as of yet," she added.

TransEd, the company building the Valley Line, says most of its materials are locally-sourced, but does admit to trouble getting a hold of certain specialized items that have to be shipped in internationally.

The company notes it's too soon to know if the supply issues will affect the project's 2021 completion date.

Councillors will learn more on Wednesday when a report will recommend that the city monitor the supplies of materials for current and future LRT lines.

Coun. Nickel is seeking to build a plan to prioritize big projects.

"Remember we're doing $9 billion worth of capital right now, over the next four or five years, and I don't think that's realistic any more," said Nickel.

"When you run out of supplies you have to do one of two things. You do without, and you don't do it, or you have to pay more for it."

Other potentially affected projects include the planned upgrades to both the Yellowhead Trail and Terwillegar Drive.

With files from Jeremy Thompson