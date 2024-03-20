Edmonton City Hall will reopen to the public next week after shooting in January

Edmonton City Hall will reopen to the public next week after a shooting earlier this year.

A gunman stormed the building on Jan. 23, firing several shots and throwing a Molotov cocktail from the second floor of the building, causing a small fire.

No one was injured.

While many city staff have returned to work in the building, it has remained closed to the public since the shooting.

On March 25 that will change.

According to a Wednesday news release, members of the public will be able to come and go from the Hallway Cafe, City Hall School or cross the south corridor as they would before.

Anyone wishing to enter the City Room must pass through a dedicated access point and undergo a security screening and bag check.

All city staff and media members will be required to wear visible identification while in the building.

Stairwells will be locked for emergency use only, and the use of elevators will require a City of Edmonton identification card.

City Hall Parkade will remain restricted to authorized users.

"City hall is a vibrant gathering place for civic participation, celebration and commemoration," city manager Andre Corbould said in the news release. "I am confident that we have achieved the appropriate balance of a safe and secure environment that is also open and welcoming."

Bezhani Sarvar, 28, is charged with two terrorism offences in addition to nine provincial charges in connection with the attack.