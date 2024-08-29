Edmonton company fined after accumulating 16 sea cans of biomedical waste: province

An Edmonton company that was receiving biomedical waste has pleaded guilty to improperly storing and disposing of it.

An investigation was launched after the province received a complaint on March 1, 2022 that 1158728 Alberta Ltd. had been mishandling the waste for over a year-and-a-half.

An investigation found that the company did not have approval from Alberta Environment and Protected Areas to store hazardous waste or recyclables.

"After relocating in 2020, the company discovered that their new facility did not have enough power necessary to operate the autoclave used to dispose of biomedical waste," the province said in a news release.

"Despite this, the company continued to receive and store biomedical waste, accumulating 16 sea cans of waste. As of July 16, 2024, the last of the waste was appropriately disposed of."

The province says 1158728 Alberta Ltd. was handed a $13,000 penalty, inclusive of the victim surcharge.

Court documents list the company as having an address in Rice Howard Place on Jasper Avenue.