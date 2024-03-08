EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton condo used as drug stash in Edmonton deemed uninhabitable

    ALERT Edmonton display cash and drugs seized from homes and vehicles in southwest Edmonton on Feb. 29, 2024. (Source: ALERT) ALERT Edmonton display cash and drugs seized from homes and vehicles in southwest Edmonton on Feb. 29, 2024. (Source: ALERT)
    Share

    Two homes, a condo and several vehicles in southwest Edmonton were searched by police as part of a drug-trafficking investigation in February.

    ALERT believes the condo, located in the Allard neighbourhood, was used to stash the drugs and to process fentanyl.

    During the search of the condo, officers found chemicals, buffing agents and equipment used in the fentanyl conversion process.

    It was deemed uninhabitable by Alberta Health Services and will need extensive remediation.

    "This is just another example of how fentanyl affects our community and how organized crime puts neighbours at risk," said Insp. Angela Kemp with ALERT Edmonton in a news release.

    Fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine buffing agents, MDMA and nearly $49,000 cash and two vehicles were seized. ALERT said the street value of the drugs is approximately $350,000.

    "Drug dealers don't care about safeguards and are profiting at the expense of our communities," Insp. Kemp said.

    ALERT's investigation is ongoing and has yet to announce charges.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada to resume funding to UNRWA

    Canada is resuming funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The announcement is being made by the minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen Friday afternoon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Atlantic

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News