Edmonton considering drug-checking program to reduce poisoning deaths

A harm-reduction strategy that sees illegal street drugs tested for deadly substances before being used is under consideration in Edmonton.

Government-approved drug checking is already happening in Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto and other Canadian cities.

A report on how an Edmonton program could work went before the city's community and public services committee on Monday.

So far in 2022, 295 people have died from drug poisonings in the Alberta capital. That's 50 more deaths than in the same period last year.

“Most of the drug-poisoning deaths that we’re aware of has been that there has been a deadly substance laced with another substance,” explained Zanette Frost with the City of Edmonton.

“We’re currently exploring our options. It may be something that community agencies may be able to implement.”

Eight programs are operated in Canadian cities, according to the report, the majority led by community groups. Mobile, fixed-site, event-site and mail-in services are among the options being considered in Edmonton.

A previous city report suggested that the Edmonton Police Service participate in the program, but at least one city councillor thinks that's a bad idea.

“I think there’s a trust factor, a fear factor,” said committee member Jo-Anne Wright from Ward Sspomitapi. “I think it’s got to be more of a grassroots organization.”

“Nobody who uses drugs will take their drugs to someone in uniform to have them checked,” agreed Petra Schulz from Moms Stop The Harm. “We have to get the police to stand down when it comes to matters of health.”

City officials said no decision has been made on the involvement of EPS, and the service said it has no plans to operate a drug-screening service.

Councillor Keren Tang wants the city to do more research on a drug-checking program, but noted: “It is not the be all, end all, that would reverse a lot of the overdoses.”

City administrators now will consult current and former drug users, as well as experts, on how to proceed with the next report due early next year.

Any drug checking program in the city would need to be approved by Health Canada. The report did not say what a drug-checking program could cost taxpayers.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joe Scarpelli