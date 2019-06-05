

CTV Edmonton





A man and woman have been charged with child endangerment after an investigation by ALERT Edmonton’s organized crime team.

Two homes were searched in west Edmonton on May 23, including one where two young children lived. ALERT said there was evidence the children were present during drug transactions.

Over the course of a two month investigation, ALERT seized almost three kilograms of cocaine, two loaded handguns and “an assortment of suspected proceeds of crime.”

The parents, a 38-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were charged under the Alberta Drug-Endangered Children Act and face numerous drug and firearm related charges.

ALERT is not releasing their names in order to protect the children’s identities.

A 23-year-old woman was also charged.

ALERT said the estimated value of the drugs seized is $300,000. Investigators also seized more than $200,000 worth of cash and property including luxury vehicles, a motorcycle and pontoon boat which they believe was purchased with drug proceeds.