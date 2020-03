EDMONTON -- An Edmonton couple is facing 49 firearm and drug-trafficking charges after a four-month investigation, police said.

The investigation, which began in November 2019, resulted in two search warrants at homes near 45 Street and 126 Avenue and Hopper Crescent.

Police found five firearms — including a loaded 9 mm, a loaded SKS, two revolvers and a sawed-off shotgun —ammunition, nearly $28,000 and 180 grams of cocaine.

Ronald Snipes, 39, and Christie Rose, 28, are facing 49 charges.