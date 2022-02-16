Edmonton couple forced to relocate from Ukraine to Italy as threat of war grows
A couple from Edmonton has temporarily relocated from Kyiv to northern Italy while Russian troops show no signs of withdrawing from the eastern border of Ukraine.
Stefania Kostiuk and Johnnie Samycia moved to Kyiv in August of 2020.
The pair had met while professional Ukrainian dancing and were working for Shumka when they decided to chase a dream to live abroad.
“It was really good timing for us to both leave and start fresh,” Kostiuk said about packing up life in Canada to move more than 7,000 kilometres.
“There are no regrets. We love living there.”
They were working as teachers in Kyiv when the Canadian embassy began sending updates to residents in Ukraine about the escalating political tension.
“It wasn’t enough for me to leave work,” Kostiuk said of the first emails, which had told them just to "exercise caution."
“It was a very difficult decision to make because we are so tied to that country. It’s really hard just to walk away from that.”
Shumka dancers Stefania Kostiuk and Johnnie Samycia, moved from Edmonton to Ukraine in 2020. (Source: Stefania Kostiuk)
Kostiuk and Samycia described the mounting urgency to leave as gradual, with anxious calls from friends and family.
On Feb. 1, she said the embassy told them to “leave while you can” and while “commercial means” were still available.
“There was that tension but it was kind of unspoken,” Kostiuk said, adding that residents in central and western Ukraine were not panicking at the time.
However, the tone began to change, Samycia explained.
“People were starting to have serious conversations about it in Kyiv and looking on their phones for bomb shelters and constantly reading the news.”
But, while there’s growing concern within the country of an invasion by Russia, Kostiuk said the conflict has united the people of Ukraine "more than divided them.”
WEDDING IN LVIV POSTPONED
For now, the pair are continuing their day-to-day life in Italy teaching online. But, they've had to hold off on sending their save-the-dates for their wedding.
Kostiuk said they got engaged on Ukrainian Christmas Eve in 2021 in Edmonton and had planned to get married in Ukraine in the summer of 2023.
“Obviously, it’s 'no' today,” Kostiuk said.
“We still really want to get married in Lviv. Hopefully in a couple weeks we can continue planning.”
On top of wedding planning, the goal for the couple is to move back to Ukraine in the spring. But, Samycia thinks the timeline they’ve set may be too optimistic.
“We’re just keeping up to date with the situation as it goes.”
“As soon as things get better, we’re going right back,” Kostiuk added.
“We don’t want to take away from people who are there and experiencing it. We are not the ones who are suffering right now.”
With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Jessica Robb
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cold today, but warmth returns tomorrow
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives say they won't support Emergencies Act, as MPs await motion
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says the party won't be supporting a motion giving the federal government the powers to enforce the Emergencies Act, as MPs await a motion triggering debate on the matter.
Suspected convoy heading to Windsor thwarted by police
Windsor police say a suspected convoy attempting to reoccupy the Ambassador Bridge was thwarted by police before reaching the border crossing.
Using force to end protests is up to police, PM says, amid movement on Ottawa streets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says using force against protesters is not his call to make, as movement begins to be seen in the Ottawa streets where trucker convoy protesters have been encamped.
Interactive map shows environmental impact of Ottawa trucker protest
A tech company has created an interactive map that shows the environmental impacts of the ongoing trucker convoy protest in Ottawa.
Conspiracy to commit murder charges laid in Coutts; Ottawa police ramp up warnings
Four people targeted in an early morning police raid this week in Coutts, Alta., face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, while Ottawa police have begun issuing warning letters to protesters in the capital.
'Material increase' in Canadians who would consider supporting the PPC: Nanos
Nanos Research numbers show a continuing rise in support for the People's Party of Canada -- a trend that began in the summer before the 2021 federal election.
Girl believed to be taken by father who doesn't want her vaccinated still missing, mother pleads for information
Saskatchewan RCMP is renewing calls for information about the location of Sarah Jackson, a seven-year-old girl believed to be with her father.
Why have you chosen to support or cut ties with a business over its stance on the convoy? We want to hear from you.
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who have stopped supporting a business due to its stance on the convoy protests.
Ottawa police hand out leaflets warning downtown protesters to leave
Ottawa police have begun handing out leaflets to protesters downtown, warning them to leave the area or face criminal charges.
Calgary
-
Child, 2 adults hit by truck rolling down hill in northeast Calgary
A toddler was among those rushed to hospital on Wednesday after a truck and flatbed trailer rolled down a hill in northeast Calgary, hitting several vehicles and three pedestrians.
-
Police say firearm involved in northwest Calgary road rage incident
Calgary police say they are searching for the occupants of an abandoned vehicle following a road rage incident Wednesday morning.
-
Towing industry concerned for safety, business if told to help under legislation
Associations representing the towing industry in Ontario and Alberta say expecting operators to clear blockades under the Emergencies Act is easier said than done.
Saskatoon
-
Two Saskatoon libraries temporarily limit access while moving to a 'harassment-free environment'
Two Saskatoon libraries are moving to contactless service for the rest of the month.
-
Prince Albert police make 'structure change' after toddler's homicide reported just hours after officers were at home
Prince Albert Police Service is creating a new oversight role following the death of a 13-month-old boy last week.
-
Sask. government directs child care facilities to drop mask requirements
Child care facilities are "expected" to remove their mandatory masking requirements when the current COVID-19 public health order expires at the end of the month.
Regina
-
Police investigating death in North Central Regina
Regina police have launched a death investigation after a woman’s body was found early Wednesday morning.
-
Girl believed to be taken by father who doesn't want her vaccinated still missing, mother pleads for information
Saskatchewan RCMP is renewing calls for information about the location of Sarah Jackson, a seven-year-old girl believed to be with her father.
-
Sask. government directs child care facilities to drop mask requirements
Child care facilities are "expected" to remove their mandatory masking requirements when the current COVID-19 public health order expires at the end of the month.
Atlantic
-
'We have been let down': Mass Casualty Commission facing intense criticism from families affected by N.S. shooting
The family of a retired firefighter and navy veteran killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting has come out with its own intense criticism of the inquiry appointed to examine the tragedy.
-
Halifax-area dentist facing charges after being accused of assaulting patients
A Halifax-area dentist who was suspended in November 2020 after allegations that he had assaulted his patients over several decades is now facing criminal charges.
-
Kalin’s Call: Weather front brings risk of freeze on Friday
A strong cold front and a low pressure system out of the Midwestern U.S. will cross the Maritimes west-to-east Thursday evening into Friday evening.
Toronto
-
'A bright smile': Community mourns Grade 12 student fatally shot inside Toronto high school
In the wake of tragedy, a grieving Toronto high school remembers Jahiem Robinson, a Grade 12 student who was fatally shot earlier this week, as a lover of learning who projected positivity.
-
Remains of Kandis Fitzpatrick found in Oshawa; convicted killer led police to remains
Durham police say they have recovered the remains of Kandis Fitzpatrick in Oshawa – a victim of convicted murderer Adam Strong.
-
TTC driver stabbed after fare dispute: Toronto police
Toronto police say a TTC bus driver has serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times over a fare dispute on Wednesday, a week after another worker for the transit agency was stabbed.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area teen charged with second-degree murder following death of Lucas Gaudet
Lucas Gaudet, 16, was stabbed during a confrontation near St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire last week and died two days later in hospital.
-
Quebec withdrawing vaccine passport for seniors' homes in March, loosening other public health measures
Quebec is removing the requirement to show a vaccine passport in seniors’ homes in March and loosening other public health restrictions in long-term care homes later this month as the COVID-19 situation improves in the province.
-
Officers who shot Pierre Coriolan were trained for 'active shooter,' not a mental health crisis, coroner finds
Officers who shot Pierre Coriolan acted 'to quickly isolate and control the threatening person,' a Quebec coroner wrote after an inquest into the man's death. 'This training is still valid for an active shooter, but not for a person whose mental state is disturbed.'
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police board hired new chief without competition: sources
The chair of Ottawa police services board hired a new police chief without going through a competition, sources told CTV News Ottawa.
-
Ottawa police hand out leaflets warning downtown protesters to leave
Ottawa police have begun handing out leaflets to protesters downtown, warning them to leave the area or face criminal charges.
-
Children's Aid Society urges Ottawa convoy protesters to make arrangements for kids' care
The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa is warning parents who have brought children to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation downtown to ensure their kids can be cared for in case they're arrested.
Kitchener
-
Differing comfort levels ahead of Thursday's reopening
Waterloo Region residents have different comfort levels ahead of loosening pandemic restrictions in Ontario on Thursday.
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19: Hospitalizations drop; man in 40s among 2 new deaths reported Wednesday
Waterloo Region health officials reported the deaths of two more people related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. One was a man in his 40s, the other a man in his 60s.
-
Multi-day storm risk threatens damaging wind, rain, ice and snow
Some messy weather is coming for Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.
Northern Ontario
-
Social media videos depicting disrespect of the Indigenous experience provokes outrage
Social media posts showing young adults dancing with an Every Child Matters flag are sparking a response from the Sagamok Anishnawbek community in northern Ontario.
-
Section of Lasalle Blvd. in Sudbury closed as firefighters battle blaze
Lasalle Boulevard near Paquette Street is closed, Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday afternoon.
-
Two fatal crashes in the north in less than 24 hours
Highway 11 is closed between Matheson and Cochrane after a second fatal crash in northeastern Ontario in less than 24 hours, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Hospitalization numbers remain unchanged in Manitoba; six deaths reported Wednesday
Manitoba’s current hospitalization numbers remain unchanged on Wednesday, as the province reports six deaths, including a person in their 20s.
-
No more KN95 to be handed out at Manitoba Liquor Marts and casinos
Manitoba's provincial government will no longer be distributing KN95 masks at Liquor Marts and casinos.
-
Rapid antigen tests now available for Manitobans at provincial testing sites
Asymptomatic Manitobans are now able to pick up rapid antigen tests at provincial COVID-19 testing sites.
Vancouver
-
Victim of fatal Abbotsford stabbing identified, IHIT seeks witnesses
Homicide investigators have released the identity of the man stabbed to death in an Abbotsford park earlier this week.
-
More B.C. seniors in long-term care being given antipsychotics: report
A new report has found an increasing number of seniors in B.C.'s long-term care homes are being given antipsychotic medications.
-
Gas prices reach another record high in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices have once again reached a new record high in Metro Vancouver and costs could soar even more before the end of the month, according to an analyst.
Vancouver Island
-
'His family misses him terribly': Victim in Nanaimo killing identified
A man killed at a Nanaimo coffee shop this weekend has been identified by family members.
-
Saanich greenlights long-term plan to densify Uptown strip
The District of Saanich has approved a decades-long plan to develop the Uptown corridor, which spans from just north of the Saanich Municipal Hall to the border of the City of Victoria.
-
Victoria Clipper to resume Seattle sailings in April
The Victoria Clipper is set to resume its ferry service between the capital city and Seattle, Wash., starting in April.