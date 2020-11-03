An Edmonton couple will stand trial in Battleford Court of Queen's Bench on weapons and drug-related charges.

Manal Ali Fawaz, 25, and Garnett O'Connor, 23, were arrested Feb. 27 by the Maidstone RCMP traffic unit and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while prohibited, carrying a concealed weapon, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

According to police, they stopped the couple's vehicle for driving 64 kilometres an hour over the 110-km/hr speed limit on Hwy 16.

Police said after verbal interactions with Fawaz and O'Connor they started a drug investigation and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. During the search police found 3,700 single doses of crack cocaine in four vacuum-sealed bags hidden in the vehicle. They also found a loaded handgun.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled in Lloydminster Provincial Court Oct. 8, which didn't proceed. Crown and defense agreed to go to trial. A date for a trial in Battleford Court of Queen's Bench hasn't been set.