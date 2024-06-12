EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton courthouse briefly evacuated after fire alarm

    The downtown Edmonton courthouse was evacuated on June 12, 2024 after the fire alarm went off. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton) The downtown Edmonton courthouse was evacuated on June 12, 2024 after the fire alarm went off. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)
    Court proceedings were disrupted in Edmonton on Wednesday morning after a fire alarm went off at the downtown law courts.

    The sirens went off at 11:43 a.m. followed by an announcement on the P.A. system that a fire emergency had been identified.

    The building was evacuated after the alarm.

    Staff were allowed to return to the building at 12:12 p.m., and members of the public were expected to be readmitted shortly afterwards.

    The cause of the alarm has not been released.

