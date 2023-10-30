EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton day home operator convicted of making and possessing child pornography

    Nicholas Baglole-Gaudet (Credit: EPS) Nicholas Baglole-Gaudet (Credit: EPS)

    A man who ran an unlicensed day home in southeast Edmonton has been convicted of making and possessing child pornography.

    Nicholas Baglole-Gaudet was charged with possession of child pornography in November 2020.

    In March 2021, he was charged with making child pornography.

    Baglole-Gaudet also goes by the name "Nick."

    On Oct. 17, he was sentenced to three years for making child pornography, and 15 months for possessing child pornography.

    It's unclear if the sentences will be served concurrently or consecutively.

