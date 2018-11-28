

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Emergency responders were busy Tuesday and Wednesday after the city was hit by freezing rain.

Tuesday night, two transport trucks were involved in a collision on Highway 2, south of 41 Avenue. One semi tipped, while the other jackknifed.

“As I was waiting for the traffic to move another semi passed and I saw his box and it hit me. It just started sliding into me,” described driver Debbie Lewiski.

Parts of Edmonton woke up to ice-covered streets and sidewalks Wednesday, causing a hectic commute that saw dozens of reported collisions.

One school bus collided with a car. An 11-year-old girl on board was treated for minor injuries.

Andrew Grant, head of the city’s snow-clearing fleet, said “crews do the best we can to mitigate that risk.”

He said his team treated the roads with sodium chloride to melt the ice, and sand to improve stopping distance.

After the freezing rain, every vehicle was in use.

Although the conditions improved through Wednesday, some sidewalks remained icy mid-afternoon.

Starting 4 p.m. Tuesday, EMS responded to about 50 calls for falls. Usually, Edmonton deals with about five per day.

The city said it won’t be bringing in extra crews Wednesday night due to a clearer forecast, but that all of the trucks would working to clear the city.

With files from Sarah Plowman