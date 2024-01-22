Edmonton declares Phase 1 parking ban starting Tuesday morning
The City of Edmonton has declared the first citywide parking ban of 2024.
Starting Tuesday at 7 a.m., snow-clearing work will begin on Phase 1 (major) roads.
The first phase is expected to last about 48 hours, but the city will provide updates as work progresses.
"The continued accumulation of snow combined with the warmer temperatures and lingering snowpack necessitate a Phase 1 parking ban to ensure the major roadways are cleared and safe for all vehicles," Val Dacyk of the city wrote in a Monday news release. "We appreciate everyone keeping these major roadways cleared of parked vehicles so crews can provide clearer roads that are easier and safer to navigate."
During the first 48 hours, crews will clear arterial roads, collector roads, bus routes, and roads within business improvement areas.
Parking will be prohibited in these areas until crews have cleared the roads.
Any vehicle parked on a Phase 1 route after 7 a.m. on Tuesday could be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense, the city said.
If a vehicle is towed, the owner must call 311 for details about how to find their vehicle.
Residential parking is not impacted as long as it doesn't fall under one of the listed categories.
EPark zones in Phase 1 areas are not active during a parking ban.
Once the Phase 1 routes are cleared, the city will determine whether to issue a Phase 2 (residential and industrial) parking ban.
Drivers are asked to give crews space while they work to clear the roads.
BREAKING Dexter Scott King, youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr., dies of cancer at 62
Dexter Scott King, the younger son of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, has died after battling prostate cancer.
Newfoundland and Labrador Cabinet Minister Derrick Bragg has died
Derrick Bragg, a Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador provincial cabinet minister, has died, Premier Andrew Furey announced Monday.
Canada to reduce the number of international study permits by 35 per cent: Miller
Canada will reduce the number of international student permits by 35 per cent next year as part of a temporary two-year cap on foreign enrollment, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced Monday morning.
'Disruptive passenger' tried opening plane door during Toronto-bound flight, say police
Police in Peel Region said that they met, but did not arrest or charge, a 'disruptive passenger' at the gates of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Sunday following an incident onboard a Toronto-bound flight from London, U.K.
Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows
Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualization of school girls
Fashion retailer H&M has withdrawn an ad featuring school girls after complaints that the campaign encouraged the sexualization of underage girls.
Police lay 96 criminal charges after 52 stolen vehicles recovered in Ontario
Investigators laid 96 criminal charges after recovering 52 vehicles worth more than $3.2 million stolen in Ontario.
James Smith inquest: RCMP officer refutes allegations that police overlooked 911 calls
An inquest into Canada’s worst mass stabbing called an RCMP officer back to the stand to address allegations that police overlooked key evidence.
New blood test that screens for Alzheimer's may be a step closer to reality, study suggests
Testing a person’s blood for a type of protein called phosphorylated tau, or p-tau, could be used to screen for Alzheimer’s disease with “high accuracy,” even before symptoms begin to show, a new study suggests.
