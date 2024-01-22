Edmonton declares Phase 1 parking ban starting Tuesday morning

The City of Edmonton has declared the first citywide parking ban of 2024.

Starting Tuesday at 7 a.m., snow-clearing work will begin on Phase 1 (major) roads.

The first phase is expected to last about 48 hours, but the city will provide updates as work progresses.

"The continued accumulation of snow combined with the warmer temperatures and lingering snowpack necessitate a Phase 1 parking ban to ensure the major roadways are cleared and safe for all vehicles," Val Dacyk of the city wrote in a Monday news release. "We appreciate everyone keeping these major roadways cleared of parked vehicles so crews can provide clearer roads that are easier and safer to navigate."

During the first 48 hours, crews will clear arterial roads, collector roads, bus routes, and roads within business improvement areas.

Parking will be prohibited in these areas until crews have cleared the roads.

Any vehicle parked on a Phase 1 route after 7 a.m. on Tuesday could be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense, the city said.

If a vehicle is towed, the owner must call 311 for details about how to find their vehicle.

Residential parking is not impacted as long as it doesn't fall under one of the listed categories.

EPark zones in Phase 1 areas are not active during a parking ban.

Once the Phase 1 routes are cleared, the city will determine whether to issue a Phase 2 (residential and industrial) parking ban.

Drivers are asked to give crews space while they work to clear the roads.