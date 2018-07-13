The city’s panel of architecture and design experts did not support some of the changes for the next tower project in Ice District.

Katz Group latest version of the mixed-use building features a residential high-rise and a podium to be built on the former Greyhound depot lands called “Block BG.”

The current designs do not include some specific amenities in the original plan, such as a two-storey cinema and a rooftop garden.

Those revisions are part of the reason why the Edmonton Design Committee (EDC) voted not to support Block BG, saying the loss of public access to the roof and programming opportunities is “a great detriment to the project and diminishes the overall public realm of Ice District.”

The committee also determined the tower lacks articulation adequate to its scale and size.

Councillor Sarah Hamilton said despite the fact the EDC didn’t approve of the tower, its decision is not binding and some projects get approved for development without its blessing.

“I think if you look at projects that come to council, [EDC] often does hold some weight, but it doesn’t determine the outcome,” Hamilton explained

CTV News has contacted Katz Group and Ice District representatives for comment on the future of the project and has not received a response Friday.

With files from David Ewasuk