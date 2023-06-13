Edmonton designates Magrath Mansion a municipal historic resource
The City of Edmonton has designated the Magrath Mansion in Highlands a municipal historic resource, allowing the city to work with the property owner on renovations and ongoing maintenance.
The Magrath Mansion was built in 1913 by William and Ada Magrath, who were attracted to Edmonton by the promise of opportunity in the west.
William and his partner Bidwell Holgate formed the Magrath-Holgate Company to buy the land now known as Highlands to build a suburb catering to Edmonton entrepreneurs and professionals.
The couple hired architect Ernest Morehouse to design the mansion and other high-end houses in the new development.
Morehouse also designed the Gibbard Block and the building that is now the Highlands United Church.
The mansion is designed in a classical revival style, with a wide central staircase and a two-storey colonnade supported by classical columns.
The splendor of the mansion was meant to convey the vision the Magraths had for Highlands.
Edmonton's economy hit a recession in 1913 and ultimately only 50 of the 550 lots in the area were developed.
William McGrath died in 1920 and the mansion was seized by the city in 1931 for unpaid property taxes.
"People like William and Ada Magrath were early visionaries of what Edmonton could become," said city heritage planner Erik Backstrom. "Although their dreams didn't exactly work out for them, they helped set the foundation for the city we live in and enjoy today. Ada Boulevard running in front of the Magrath Mansion was named for Mrs. Magrath."
The mansion is now owned by Concordia University and is used for educational activities, donor, community, alumni, and fundraising events, with all proceeds going toward student support.
The mansion was designated a provincial historic resource in 1975.
