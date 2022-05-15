Edmonton distillery makes s’more liqueur to raise money for a service dog

Edmonton’s Hansen Distillery kicked off a summer fundraiser Saturday to raise money to get an autistic child a service dog.

During the winter one of the distillery’s owners saw that an 11-year-old girl was shovelling snow and collecting bottles to get a service dog for her younger brother Micah.

“Micah is a lively seven-year old with autism. A service dog will provide him with the freedom to navigate and participate in daily life like his peers,” said the distillery in a news release.

“His family is hopeful that a service dog will help him navigate social development, and form friendships in and outside of the classroom.”

To help raise the $30,000 needed for Micah’s dog, the distillery created the S’More Than A Feeling cream liqueur.

“It was quite the adventure, probably took at least 50 batches to get it right where we wanted it to be,” said Tyler Caza, the assistant master distiller.

“Just trying to find a balancing act where you get the texture of a marshmallow and the taste of graham cracker and the aftertaste of chocolate, it was quite the undertaking but we’re pretty happy with what we’ve finished off with.”

Part of the proceeds from every bottle of the liqueur sold will go towards getting Micah a service dog. The distillery also set up a GoFundMe and is accepting donations at the till.