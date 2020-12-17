EDMONTON -- Edmontonians were lined up outside a local distillery Thursday, hoping to get their hands on a special holiday treat.

By 10:30 a.m. the line had already started to form outside Hansen Distillery, all because of a certain Salted Caramel Cream Liquor.

"We are just absolutely grateful that this product is so beloved that not only people in Edmonton, but coast to coast, from B.C. to Newfoundland," the distillery's spokesperson, Natalie Harper, told CTV News Edmonton. "We're introducing it to more Canadians, so we are so grateful."

The west Edmonton business opened its doors to the large crowd at noon.

"Their liqueur is amazing and I think lots of people are looking for something to celebrate and their salted caramel is sure going to help," said one customer, Nils Pregitzer.

The Salted Caramel Cream Liquor is no longer available online, but the family-run distillery says it should have enough left in-store to last the next couple of days.