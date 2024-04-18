Edmonton DJ duo is set to play at Las Vegas dance music festival

Two Edmonton DJs have been selected to perform at the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), one of the largest dance music festivals in Las Vegas.

David Assaly and Adam Weimann formed the DJ group Joluca and have been playing together for seven years.

Assaly told CTV News Edmonton that the journey to perform at one of the most recognized dance festivals in Las Vegas didn't come easy for them, especially working with Weimann who moved to Los Angeles a few years ago.

"Adam got the opportunity to move to L.A. and collaborate on opening up a school there called IO Music Academy," Assaly said. "We wanted to continue producing together – we just found a really good workflow of passing projects back and forth."

As Joluca, they began performing together locally, eventually booking shows in the United States, the United Kingdom and even at the musical festival Shambhala in 2022. Their hard work paid off as their manager gave them the good news.

"Adam and I just couldn't believe it," he added. "Nick reached out to us and he let us know, 'Hey, you guys are playing EDC, and it's on one of the big stages.'"

"It's a huge achievement. We've definitely been looking forward to doing something like this since we first started, and a lot of the people we've looked up to are playing on the same stage as us or stages on the same night."

Weimann also shares his excitement for the upcoming show in Las Vegas as collaborating in different countries tends to keep the friends apart.

"We're just super excited to be actually able to hang out and play the gig together," Weimann said. "Overall, for us, the key thing is making it fun.

"It's a little bit of dance music history we get to be part of."

When asked if Joluca would be the first Edmonton-based artists to play at EDC, Weimann facetiously responded with "I don't have that kind of info on deck, but we're definitely going to be the best ones to do it."

EDC is a three-day musical festival that runs from May 17 to 19 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It will feature more than 200 artists, with Joluca playing on the second day of the event.

To get updates from Joluca, you can find them on Instagram or Facebook, or you can get a sample of what they'll play at EDC on their Soundcloud.