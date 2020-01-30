EDMONTON -- An Edmonton doctor was fined more than $80,000 and had his permit suspended after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a coworker, according to Alberta's College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Dr. Akadri Alarape was convicted of sexual assault on May 18, 2018.The sexual assault occurred between Nov. 1, 2016 and Jan. 28, 2017, according to CPSA.

As a result of the criminal charges, which netted Alarape 12 months' probation and a $100 victim surcharge, a CPSA tribunal found him guilty of unprofessional conduct.

In its decision, the tribunal wrote that Alarape's first response to the CPSA complain "was to deny any wrongdoing, and in fact to blame the victim for his own misconduct."

After he pleaded guilty, Alarape "acknowledged his misconduct relating narrowly to the fact of the criminal offence and conviction," CPSA said.

The tribunal found the complainant was forced to quit her job as a result of Alarape's conduct, and later became severely depressed and anxious.

In addition to suspending his practice permit for 15 months, the CPSA will also subject Alarape to conditions once he's reinstated in 2021, including:

Must have chaperone present for all appointments with female patients

Must advise staff members in his office about the chaperone requirement

Must post a notice about the chaperone in the clinic waiting room and exam rooms

Must ensure clinic staff advises female patients of the chaperone requirement when they book an appointment or register for a walk-in appointment

Must create and maintain a log to show he's complying with the first three conditions

Must be subject to unannounced inspections from CPSA's complaints director

Alarape will have to enter into a "continuing care agreement" for five years, work with at least one other regulated health professional and cannot work one-on-one or be alone with female staff members.

He was also fined $81,113.77, the complete cost of the CPSA investigation and hearing.