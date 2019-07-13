More than 400 people and their dogs broke a world record for the largest-ever dog yoga class at the Dog City Festival on Saturday.

The inaugural festival was held at the Whitemud Equine Learning Centre, and featured a number of activities from a dog and owner look-a-like contest, to pet massages.

But, 408 humans and their canine partners also gathered to break the Guinness World Record of 270 "doga" participants, set by Hong Kong in January 2016.

"We are completely overwhelmed by the number of dogs coming out, and how much we crushed the record," said Rona Fraser, festival producer.

"It's the combination of just yoga being such a good, feel-good sport and doing it with your dog, something that you can include them in is just fun—and funny."

Proceeds from the event will go towards Wellspring Edmonton, a support centre for cancer patients and their families.

Dog City Festival will return in 2020.