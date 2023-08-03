Edmonton downtown business association launching night patrol teams to combat crime, social issues

The Edmonton Downtown Business Association (EDBA) is launching a new initiative to help Edmontonians feel safer in the core overnight.

Edmonton Downtown Night Patrol will operate seven days a week from 12:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

EDBA says two teams made up of a security professional and a peer support worker will conduct patrols of downtown streets, alleys, and public spaces.

The security officers will be provided by Backwoods Security, a company owned by the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation, while the peer support workers will come from Hiregood, a social arm of Boyle Street Community Services.

Both companies were selected after a competitive bid process, according to officials.

EDBA says the teams are designed to improve public safety while also addressing social issues.

The mandate of the teams is to call law enforcement to deal with crime, deescalate potentially dangerous situations, and to collect, analyze, and report metrics on property damage, break-ins, vandalism, and other business-related incidents.

The city will fund the initiative as a one-year pilot project from the Downtown Vibrancy Fund.

"We're launching this night patrol service as a measure to improve nighttime safety by placing eyes and ears on the street, collecting data about crime and disorder, and attempting to reduce property damage and other crime," Puneeta McBryan of the EDBA said in a news release.

"Public safety and crime prevention have never been part of the EDBA's core mandate, but given the current circumstances, we felt that this was a necessary albeit exceptional initiative to design and implement."

McBryan says the EDBA has heard from numerous business owners, residents, and workers about the impacts of crime in the downtown core.

"All too often, it's our small business owners who are repeatedly targeted and facing major financial and emotional burdens from vandalism and theft," McBryan said.

The program deployed in a prototyping phase in January, allowing for a fine tuning process.

The EDBA says the official model will launch on city streets on Thursday.

The first report from the night patrol teams will be released next month.