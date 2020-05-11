EDMONTON -- A physically-distanced pop-up performance took place in a parking lot over the weekend.

The star of the show was local drag queen. Hasan Kahalaf, who goes by the drag name Imani Khalifa, performed in the parking lot of the Vibe Lofts on 116 Street.

The show began as a birthday present arranged by some friends, but other Edmontonians took in the show too.

Kahlaf said additional shows may be on the horizon, if there is the demand for them.