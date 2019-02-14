A local woman is accusing Impark of price gouging at an underground parking lot in downtown Edmonton during the extreme cold weather.

Sandy Cardwell told CTV News parking at the lot under her office building increased $8 without warning.

“I feel like they’re taking advantage of people with the weather, and it’s a shame.”

Cardwell called Impark twice and received inconsistent responses, first saying the price had changed on Feb. 6, and then hearing that it never changed.

As of Tuesday, six days after the rate increased, Impark’s website listed the original $28 per day, but by Thursday, it had been updated.

Cardwell just wants Impark to be more transparent.

“I just think it’s poor business taking advantage of people.”

