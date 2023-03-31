Edmonton driver critically injured in crash west of airport

A 34-year-old Edmonton man is in critical condition after a crash with a semi on Highway 19 Friday morning.

He collided with a pickup truck on Highway 19 near Range Road 254, west of Edmonton International Airport, around 6 a.m., according to Leduc RCMP.

Investigators have not determined what caused the crash. A collision reconstructionist is helping.

The pickup driver – a 53-year-old Ontario man – was assessed by emergency responders at the scene and released.

Neither driver had any passengers.

The crash left the southbound Highway 2 exit onto westbound Highway 19 unpassable until the early afternoon.