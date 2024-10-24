Edmonton educational staff strike despite dispute inquiry

Some Edmonton public school support staff walked off the job Thursday morning, despite the province stepping in on Wednesday to prevent strike action.

The Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB) confirmed in a statement that it was made aware Wednesday night that some CUPE Local 3550 members would not be coming to work the next day.

"After receiving this news last night, principals started making arrangements to support student programming and learning in the absence of support staff," EPSB wrote in a statement.

"In some circumstances this included contacting families of students who require support staff for safety reasons, advising them that for their safety, they should stay home."

CUPE Local 3550 represents educational support staff in Edmonton public schools. The union's members voted overwhelmingly in support of strike action on Oct. 18, after wage negotiations with the school board stalled.

EPSB applied for an Disputes Inquiry Board (DIB), a third-party process to help with bargaining, and was granted one by the province on Wednesday.

The DIB process would normally prohibit strike action or a lockout until the inquiry is finished.

CUPE Local 3550 president said Wednesday that the union disagreed with the DIB, calling it a delay tactic.

It is unclear at this time if those educational support staff will return Friday.

Thousands of Alberta unionized staff gathered outside the legislature building at a "rally for respect," with representation from nurses, provincial employees, paramedics, teachers and the University of Alberta.

Edmonton Public Schools (EPSB) custodians also voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike.

Collectively, the two unions represent more than 4,000 EBSP staff.

This is a developing story. More to come …

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti