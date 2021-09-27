Edmonton election ward profile: Nakota Isga

Nakota Isga

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Social Democrats narrowly beat Merkel's bloc in German vote

Germany's centre-left Social Democrats won the biggest share of the vote in a national election Sunday, narrowly beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel 's centre-right Union bloc in a closely fought race that will determine who succeeds the long-time leader at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.

'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' sashays home with 10 Tony Awards

'Moulin Rouge! The Musical,' a jukebox adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's hyperactive 2001 movie, won the best new musical crown at the Tony Awards on a Sunday night when Broadway looked back to honour shows shuttered by COVID-19, mourn its fallen and also look forward to welcoming audiences again.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener