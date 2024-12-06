EDMONTON
    • Edmonton Elks agree to terms with quarterback Tre Ford on a 3-year extension

    Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford (2) makes the throw against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Sunday, July 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
    The Edmonton Elks are locking up quarterback Tre Ford to a three-year extension.

    The CFL team says the two sides have agreed to terms on a deal that runs through the 2027 season.

    The 26-year-old pivot has spent the last three seasons with the Elks.

    He was selected by the club with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 CFL Draft.

    Ford was 3-1 over four starts with the Elks this past season.

    Edmonton missed the playoffs after finishing fourth in the West Division with a 7-11 record.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.  

