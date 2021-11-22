Edmonton Elks fire president, general manager and head coach

EDMONTON -

The Edmonton Elks cleaned house on Monday after a tumultuous season with issues on and off the field.

The team fired president Chris Presson, general manager Brock Sunderland and head coach Jamie Elizondo.

The Elks lost their final game 43-10 to the BC Lions on Friday and finished the season with three wins and 11 losses, including no wins at home.

They also had the CFL's worst COVID-19 outbreak of the season when more than a dozen members tested positive for the disease.

The organization is holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

TSN's Dave Naylor is reporting veteran Calgary Stampeders and B.C. Lions coach and general manager Wally Buono will serve in a transitional role until a new general manager is in place.

Presson declined comment when reached by phone. He was hired in 2019 and oversaw the team's name change that was accelerated by a sponsor backlash in the summer of 2020.

Last December, the team announced it had extended Sunderland's contract until 2023. He faced a number of controversies during his tenure.

The team is still in litigation with a former front office employee who alleges he was wrongfully dismissed after refusing multiple requests from Sunderland to skirt the league's salary cap.

In September of 2020, the team let go equipment manager Dwayne Mandrusiak in his 49th season with the team, a move that drew ire from fans.

Last month, a former player was fired from his role on the team's radio broadcasts on 630 CHED after he made comments critical of Sunderland.

Edmonton failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2018, and the lack of wins drove fans away in record numbers. Only two of the seven home games managed to register more than 30,000 in attendance at Commonwealth.