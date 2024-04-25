EDMONTON
    Edmonton Elks games to be broadcast in Punjabi by My Radio 580

    Local multilingual radio station My Radio 580 will broadcast the Edmonton Elks' home games, the club announced Thursday.

    The first game broadcast by My Radio 580 will be the Elks' May 25 preseason match against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

    "As a club, we continue to look for ways to reach new fans who might not be familiar with the Edmonton Elks, or Canadian football. This is a great chance for us to build a love of football by bringing the game to new fans in their language," said Evan Daum, the Elks' vice president of marketing and fan engagement, in a statement.

    "We're so excited to be able to bring a more global perspective to the CFL," the station's general manager, Gursharan Buttar, added.

    "We have seen the growing desire of all newcomers to understand and connect with the Canadian world of sports, and we look forward to bringing more ethnic representation into mainstream sports coverage."

    The club and radio station did not share the details of their mult-year radio rights agreement.

    They teamed up in 2023 to put out the first Punjabi broadcast of a CFL game in July against the B.C. Lions.

    More details about My Radio 580's broadcast team will be released in the coming weeks, officials said. 

