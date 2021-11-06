Edmonton Elks go winless at home this season, fall 19-17 to Saskatchewan Roughriders

Edmonton Elks' Walter Fletcher (25) holds on to the ball after being tackled by Saskatchewan Roughriders' Loucheiz Purifoy (5), right, and and Deon Lacey (45) during second half CFL action in Edmonton on Friday, November 5, 2021 (The Canadian Press/Amber Bracken). Edmonton Elks' Walter Fletcher (25) holds on to the ball after being tackled by Saskatchewan Roughriders' Loucheiz Purifoy (5), right, and and Deon Lacey (45) during second half CFL action in Edmonton on Friday, November 5, 2021 (The Canadian Press/Amber Bracken).

Edmonton Top Stories