Edmonton Elks, MacEwan team up to provide opportunities for students

The Edmonton Elks and MacEwan University have signed an agreement that will give students unique opportunities with the football club.

The Elks will welcome MacEwan students in internship, content creation and design roles, leadership development, as well as offering internships, job recruitment, and support for the MacEwan Griffins sports teams.

"We're excited to partner with MacEwan, as we provide opportunities for students to gain the skills needed to develop into the community leaders that are at the core of what makes Edmonton such a great place to live," Elks President and CEO Victor Cui said in a written release.

This is a first-of-its-kind partnership in Edmonton. The first group of students will join the Elks in September.