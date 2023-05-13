Edmonton Elks mascot Punter needs your vote to be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame

Punter, the mascot of the Edmonton Elks, has the opportunity to make history as the first mascot from the Canadian Football League to be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

Punter is one of 18 nominees from a range of professional sports teams, including professional sports, collegiate programs, and independent organizations on the ballot for the 2023 nomination class.

Fans can cast a ballot for their favourite mascot from 11:01 p.m. MT on May 13, until 11 p.m. on May 27, and can vote once a day.

The 2023 class will be announced on June 23.

Since being introduced in 2004, Punter has been a fixture at Commonwealth Stadium, cheering on the Green and Gold at more than 180 home games, and Grey Cup championships in 2004 and 2015.

If selected, Punter would be the first CFL mascot, and just the second mascot from Canada to be inducted, and would join icons like Mr. Met, the Phillie Phanatic, and Benny the Bull.

The Mascot Hall of Fame is located in Whiting, Ind.