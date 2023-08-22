Edmonton Elks name Rick LeLacheur as interim president, CEO

Rick LeLacheur is returning to Edmonton, the city's CFL team announced Tuesday.

He has been named the interim president and CEO of the Edmonton Elks, which parted ways with Victor Cui one week ago.

LeLacheur served as the club's president and CEO from 2002 to 2011 and more recently as the president of the B.C. Lions from 2018 to 2022.

“Over the years I’ve been rewarded with great memories and friendships from my time working in the CFL, including during my decade as President and CEO in Edmonton. I was humbled when I was approached with this opportunity, as it’s a chance for me to repay in some small way everything the Green and Gold has given me over the years,” LeLacheur said in a news release.

Under his earlier leadership, the team won the Grey Cup twice in 2003 and 2005 and hosted two Grey Cup festivals in 2002 and 2010.

LeLacheur is from Edmonton.

He and Tom Richards, from the club's board of directors, are scheduled to speak at a news conference at 11 a.m. at Commonwealth Stadium. Watch the event live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 11 a.m.

More to come...