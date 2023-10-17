Edmonton

    • Edmonton Elks release linebacker/safety Mark McLaurin, four others

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dustin Crum (18) is tackled by Edmonton Elks defender Mark McLaurin (8) during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Aug. 27, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press) Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dustin Crum (18) is tackled by Edmonton Elks defender Mark McLaurin (8) during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Aug. 27, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

    American linebacker Mark McLaurin, who appeared in 11 regular-season games this year with the Edmonton Elks, was among five players released Tuesday by the CFL club.

    McLaurin had 41 tackles and a forced fumble this season, The 26-year-old appeared in 13 games over two seasons with Edmonton after signing with the club in August 2022.

    American defensive lineman Emeke Egbule was also let go. He appeared in three games with Edmonton after signing with the club Sept. 18, recording a defensive tackle.

    Edmonton also released defensive back Josh Nurse, offensive lineman B.J. Wilson and quarterback Dresser Winn.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.

