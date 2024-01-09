EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton Elks release quarterback Cornelius, linebacker Konar

    Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius (15) winds up for a throw while being pressured by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Micah Johnson (4) during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius (15) winds up for a throw while being pressured by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Micah Johnson (4) during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

    The Edmonton Elks released American quarterback Taylor Cornelius and Canadian linebacker Adam Konar on Tuesday.

    The release of Cornelius wasn't surprising as Edmonton signed veteran quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson last weekend. However, Cornelius will reportedly still receive $100,000 from the club, which was guaranteed for 2024.

    Cornelius spent three seasons with Edmonton (2021-23). In 44 career games, he completed 451-of-779 passes (57.9 per cent) for 5.868 yards with 25 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.

    The former Oklahoma State star also ran 153 times for 907 yards (5.9-yard average) with 16 TDs.

    Konar spent seven seasons with Edmonton (2015-18, 2022-23), registering 209 tackles, four sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in 70 career games with the franchise. The 30-year-old Vancouver native also spent time with the B.C. Lions (2019, '21).

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2023.

