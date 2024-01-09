Edmonton Elks release quarterback Cornelius, linebacker Konar

The Edmonton Elks released American quarterback Taylor Cornelius and Canadian linebacker Adam Konar on Tuesday.

The release of Cornelius wasn't surprising as Edmonton signed veteran quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson last weekend. However, Cornelius will reportedly still receive $100,000 from the club, which was guaranteed for 2024.

Cornelius spent three seasons with Edmonton (2021-23). In 44 career games, he completed 451-of-779 passes (57.9 per cent) for 5.868 yards with 25 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.

The former Oklahoma State star also ran 153 times for 907 yards (5.9-yard average) with 16 TDs.

Konar spent seven seasons with Edmonton (2015-18, 2022-23), registering 209 tackles, four sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in 70 career games with the franchise. The 30-year-old Vancouver native also spent time with the B.C. Lions (2019, '21).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2023.