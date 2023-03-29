Edmonton Elks release veteran CFL running back James Wilder Jr.

Edmonton Elks' James Wilder Jr. (32) celebrates a touchdown against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday, September 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. Edmonton Elks' James Wilder Jr. (32) celebrates a touchdown against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday, September 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island