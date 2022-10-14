Edmonton Elks sign Canadian defensive back Hutter to contract extension

Calgary Stampeders' Ka'Deem Carey (35) is tackled by Edmonton Elks' Scott Hutter (20) during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday July 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. Calgary Stampeders' Ka'Deem Carey (35) is tackled by Edmonton Elks' Scott Hutter (20) during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday July 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Emergencies Act inquiry hears how residents were impacted by protests

An inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got a blaring introduction Friday to life in Ottawa during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest as the deafening chorus of big-rig horns was played for the commission. The first witness, a legally blind resident of downtown Ottawa, flinched as a recording of the horns resounded in the conference room.

Witness Victoria De La Ronde listens as Zexi Li speaks about a photo she took during the protest at the Public Order Emergency Commission, in Ottawa, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island