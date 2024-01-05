EDMONTON
Edmonton Elks sign Canadian DL Cole Nelson to two-year contract extension

Ottawa Redblacks' Justin Hardy (2) walks past as the Edmonton Elks' Ed Gainey (11) and Cole Nelson (55) celebrate a tackle during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Sunday August 27, 2023. Nelson signed a two-year contract extension Friday with the Edmonton Elks.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Ottawa Redblacks' Justin Hardy (2) walks past as the Edmonton Elks' Ed Gainey (11) and Cole Nelson (55) celebrate a tackle during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Sunday August 27, 2023. Nelson signed a two-year contract extension Friday with the Edmonton Elks.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Canadian defensive lineman Cole Nelson signed a two-year contract extension Friday with the Edmonton Elks.

The six-foot-six, 312-pound Nelson, who Edmonton picked fifth overall in the 2021 CFL draft, started nine games last season.

Nelson has appeared in 20 career contests with the Elks.

Nelson was slated to become a free agent next month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2024.

